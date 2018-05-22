NEWS |

 
University of the Aegean set to welcome first woman dean

A woman is to become dean of the University of the Aegean for the first time in the university’s history, according to reports on Tuesday.

Two women, professors Chrysi Vitsilaki and Eleni Thanopoulou, will face off on Wednesday in a runoff election.

The University of the Aegean is a state university with campuses on the islands of Lesvos, Chios, Samos, Rhodes, Syros and Lemnos.

