Police fail to catch robbers after Attiki Odos chase

A car chase took place on the Attiki Odos highway that rings the Greek capital early on Tuesday, with police in hot pursuit of a vehicle carrying a group of seven who had held up a fast-food restaurant and attempted to take off with a safe deposit box from a gas station.



The suspects managed to elude police, who also fired shots in the air.



The getaway car was later found abandoned in the area of Aspropyrgos, western Attica.