Police fail to catch robbers after Attiki Odos chase
Online
A car chase took place on the Attiki Odos highway that rings the Greek capital early on Tuesday, with police in hot pursuit of a vehicle carrying a group of seven who had held up a fast-food restaurant and attempted to take off with a safe deposit box from a gas station.
A car chase took place on the Attiki Odos highway that rings the Greek capital early on Tuesday, with police in hot pursuit of a vehicle carrying a group of seven who had held up a fast-food restaurant and attempted to take off with a safe deposit box from a gas station.
The suspects managed to elude police, who also fired shots in the air.
The getaway car was later found abandoned in the area of Aspropyrgos, western Attica.