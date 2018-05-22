NEWS |

 
Police fail to catch robbers after Attiki Odos chase

A car chase took place on the Attiki Odos highway that rings the Greek capital early on Tuesday, with police in hot pursuit of a vehicle carrying a group of seven who had held up a fast-food restaurant and attempted to take off with a safe deposit box from a gas station.

The suspects managed to elude police, who also fired shots in the air.

The getaway car was later found abandoned in the area of Aspropyrgos, western Attica. 

