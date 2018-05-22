SPORTS |

 
PAOK owner indicted over pitch invasion

TAGS: Soccer, Crime

A court said on Tuesday that PAOK owner Ivan Savvidis and the club’s sports director Lubos Michel will stand trial for storming onto the pitch in the final minutes of the Superleague game against AEK Athens in March which was abandoned.

Savvidis, who also had a holstered gun when he ran onto the pitch, and Michel will be joined by another six defendants, including several of Savvidis’s bodyguards.

They will be tried on charges of violating sport laws. 

