The 19-year-old woman who confessed to killing her newborn infant in Petroupoli, northwestern Athens, in February has been incarcerated pending trial, following a court decision on Tuesday.



The woman and her 54-year-old mother, who has also been remanded, were arrested last week.



The 19-year-old said it was an unwanted pregnancy.



She said she stuffed the baby’s mouth with paper to stop it from crying and strangled it with the umbilical cord.



Her mother then placed the infant in a plastic bag and disposed of it in a street dumpster.



The young mother said she did not know she was pregnant until she was in her seventh month and that her mother was unaware until she gave birth.