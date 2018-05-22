‘Japan Seminar at Posidonia 2018’ takes place June 5

The “Japan Seminar at Posidonia 2018” to be hosted at the Metropolitan Exhibition Center next to Athens International Airport on June 5, will focus on the role of innovation in the maritime industry and its impact on environmental conservation and technology.



Speakers will share insights on the current state of innovations in Japanese shipbuilding and marine machinery, as well as on market trends in the shipbuilding market.



This conference is known for offering a fresh approach on how to tackle technological challenges and providing hands-on solutions to long-standing problems which affect all shipping companies.



For more information, contact posidonia@jsea.or.jp.