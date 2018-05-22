Three suspects in Boutaris attack to appear before court

Three out of the four suspects detained in connection with a mob attack on Thessaloniki Mayor Yiannis Boutaris last weekend will appear before a misdemeanors court Wednesday to face charges of grievous bodily harm, aggravated damages and breaching the peace.

The fourth accused, a 17-year-old man, will be tried by a court for minors on October 4.

Speaking to Kathimerini on Monday, police officials suggested they have identified more suspects in the attack, using the numerous videos and photos of the incident posted on media sites and social networks. In one, a person is allegedly seen making a gesture to guide a mob against Boutaris.

A first-instance prosecutor has also ordered an investigation into the potential instigators of the assault.

On Monday Boutaris struck a defiant tone in a video he posted of his speech to Thessaloniki’s Municipal Council:

“We will not back down. We will not be intimidated, by anyone,” he said.