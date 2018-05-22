Exports continue to climb in first quarter

Exports are among the main forces helping the Greek economy to emerge from its stagnation, growing in the first quarter of the year by 905.6 million euros, or 13.3 percent from the same period last year.

Exports reached up to 7.73 billion euros, while the increase amounts to 12.9 percent when fuel products are excluded, according to provisional data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

Eurozone countries remain Greece’s main trading partners, absorbing more than 50 percent of Greek exports, including olives.