Greek FM meets Bolton at the White House

The broadening of strategic cooperation between Greece and the United States and other issues of shared geopolitical concern were on the agenda during a meeting between Greek Foreign Nikos Kotzias and Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton at the White House.



The two men discussed cooperation in a wide range of areas including energy security, finance, investment, agricultural policy, education and culture.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kotzias said that “the recognition of Greece’s role in the region is greater than ever before.”



In the same statements, Kotzias expressed his satisfaction over the outcome of his meetings in the US capital.



He will travel to New York to meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday.

