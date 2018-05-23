Rouvikonas warns Greek opposition leader

A leading member of the anti-establishment group Rouvikonas has warned New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis that it plans to target him following comments by the conservative opposition leader on Monday's attack against the Council of State.

“Whatever we have to say to Mitsotakis we will say to him up close and very soon,” the member of Rouvikonas wrote on Facebook, describing the conservative leader as a political “hybrid” of the far right and neoliberalism.



In an announcement issued a day after some 70 vandals smashed windows and threw black paint on the facade of the building which houses the country’s highest administrative court in a daylight attack that was also captured on video, Mitsotakis said, “Neither the country, justice nor citizens should be at the mercy of Rouvikonas and other groups, which the government, of course, knows too well.”