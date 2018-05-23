Grand Hyatt Athens to open later this year

Hyatt Hotels Corporation have announced that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a franchise agreement with both Henderson Park and Hines for the first Grand Hyatt hotel in Greece, Grand Hyatt Athens. The opening is expected in in the third quarter of 2018.

The hotel will be managed by Kokari Limited and it promises to deliver bold and vibrant luxury for guests in the Greek capital.

“We are thrilled to announce plans for the first Hyatt property in Athens,” said Takuya Aoyama, vice president, development for Eastern Europe, Russia & CIS at Hyatt, according to a company statement.



“We have long sought to bring the Grand Hyatt brand’s celebratory luxury to the Greek capital. This deal represents a significant milestone in Southeast Europe, an important growth market for Hyatt with recent Hyatt development announcements in Turkey and Bulgaria,” Aoyama said.



The 310-room hotel will be centrally located on Syngrou Avenue in the capital’s Koukaki district.



Grand Hyatt Athens will be uniquely designed to reflect its Greek culture with dramatic architecture and innovative design. It will feature a rooftop bar and restaurant, an outdoor swimming pool and a view of the Acropolis. Additional amenities will include food and beverage venues, more than 11,600 square feet of meeting space as well as a spa and fitness center.



“Our investment into Grand Hyatt Athens was driven by its potential as a luxury asset with a historic heritage,” said Nick Weber, founding partner of Henderson Park.



The building is currently undergoing a major renovation and will mark the second Hyatt hotel in Greece – joining its sister property Hyatt Regency Thessaloniki.