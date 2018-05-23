NEWS |

 
NEWS

USS Harry S. Truman arrives at Souda

TAGS: Defense

Aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman has arrived at the US naval base in Souda Bay, Crete.

The nuclear-power Nimitz-class carrier, which has been at the center of the US Navy’s strikes against the Islamic State, will remain docked in Souda until May 28.

At 1,096-feet (333-meters), the ship named for America's 33rd president is almost as long as the Empire State Building is tall – a city on the water for its 5,000-member crew.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 