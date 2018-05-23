USS Harry S. Truman arrives at Souda
Aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman has arrived at the US naval base in Souda Bay, Crete.
The nuclear-power Nimitz-class carrier, which has been at the center of the US Navy’s strikes against the Islamic State, will remain docked in Souda until May 28.
At 1,096-feet (333-meters), the ship named for America's 33rd president is almost as long as the Empire State Building is tall – a city on the water for its 5,000-member crew.