Migrants protest conditions at Diavata facility
Migrants and refugees living at a state-run reception facility nearby Diavata, in northern Greece, were on Wednesday staging a protest over conditions at the camp.
An estimated 100 people were taking part in the protest.
More than 1,000 individuals are currently housed at the Diavata facility. Most of them are believed to have entered the country through the Evros border with Turkey.