Signaling a possible shift in the Greek government’s position, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday was unclear about whether the government has completely ruled out financial assistance in the form of a precautionary credit line after Greece exits the international bailout in August.



In comments made on the issue during a Parliament debate on the economy, Tsipras told opposition lawmakers, “listen up, what today is for us a floor, for you then was a ceiling and an unreachable target, as it turned out.”



Remarks by Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos added to the speculation.



“We are negotiating an enhanced surveillance, not a precautionary credit line,” the leftist minister said in what, analysts say, indicated that the scenario is in the cards amid talks with creditors.