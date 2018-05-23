NEWS |

 
NEWS

Gov’t fuels speculation over post-bailout supervision

BOURDARAS GIORGOS

TAGS: Economy, Politics

Signaling a possible shift in the Greek government’s position, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday was unclear about whether the government has completely ruled out financial assistance in the form of a precautionary credit line after Greece exits the international bailout in August.

In comments made on the issue during a Parliament debate on the economy, Tsipras told opposition lawmakers, “listen up, what today is for us a floor, for you then was a ceiling and an unreachable target, as it turned out.”

Remarks by Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos added to the speculation.

“We are negotiating an enhanced surveillance, not a precautionary credit line,” the leftist minister said in what, analysts say, indicated that the scenario is in the cards amid talks with creditors.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 