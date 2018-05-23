WHAT’S ON |

 
Medieval Festival | Rhodes | May 25-27

Centered around the d’Amboise Gate and the moat, the annual Medieval Festival of Rhodes is a popular event that showcases the island’s history and offers the public a hands-on education in the legends and traditions that prevailed in the area during the Middle Ages. The program includes theatrical and musical performances, workshops on bygone crafts, sword fights, storytelling, group games, lectures and art shows. For details, visit www.medievalfestival.gr.

