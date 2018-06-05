Nabucco | Athens | June 6 & 8

The Greek National Opera is back at the Roman-era Herod Atticus Theater with its production of Giuseppe Verdi's “Nabucco,” an opera that served as a career and personal comeback for the Italian composer after one of the toughest periods of his life. Conducted by Philippe Auguin and directed by Leo Muscato, the show stars award-winning Greek baritone Dimitri Platanias in the title role, Demos Flemotomos as Ismaele, Riccardo Zanellatο as Zaccaria and Sae-Kyung Rim as Abigaille. There will be Greek and English surtitles. Shows start at 9 p.m. and tickets, at 15-55 euros, can be booked on the Greek Festival website (www.greekfestival.gr) or purchased from its box office at 39 Panepistimiou Street.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou

Areopagitou, Acropolis,

tel 210.928.2900