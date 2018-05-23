Bill Murray & Jan Vogler | Athens | June 19

Multitalented American showman Bill Murray and acclaimed German cellist Jan Vogler are coming to Greece as part of their tour promoting their album “New Worlds,” a project aimed at bridging the cultures of Europe and the United States, with an emphasis on the literature of the latter, which Murray will be performing. The pair will also be joined by Chinese violinist Mira Wang and Venezuelan pianist Vanessa Perez. The ensemble will perform at the open-air Herod Atticus Theater on Tuesday, June 19, and tickets (starting at 25 euros) are already on sale at www.viva.gr and www.greekfestival.gr.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou

Areopagitou, Acropolis,

tel 210.928.2900