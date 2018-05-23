Crete police seek perpetrator in hit-and-run
Online
Authorities in Hania on the island of Crete were on Wednesday looking for a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run incident which left a 50-year-old cyclist dead.
Authorities in Hania on the island of Crete were on Wednesday looking for a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run incident which left a 50-year-old cyclist dead.
Local reports said the cyclist was rammed by a car which then sped off.
The victim was pronounced dead upon arrival at Hania hospital.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Kapodistriou and Tsontou Varda streets.