Police find antiquities stash in Arta woodland

Working on a tip, police in Ioannina, northwestern Greece, found and seized two rucksacks packed with antiquities in a wooded area in the region of Arta on Wednesday morning.



According to reports, the antiquities date from the Archaic period (beginning in the 8th century BC) to the Byzantine era.



The seized items will be sent to archaeological authorities for further examination in order to determine their exact age and value.



The Ioannina police have already launched a preliminary investigation.



According to reports, this was the fourth case involving stolen antiquities in the region in the last two months.