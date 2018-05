The president of the Council of Bars and Law Societies of Europe (CCBE), Antonin Mokry, has sent a letter to the two Turkish attorneys representing the two Greek soldiers held in Turkey since March, asking them to brief him on their current legal status, if they have been charged and, if so, with what.



He said in his letter that their fundamental rights and their right to a fair trial must be secured throughout the entire legal process as stipulated in Article 6 of the European Convention of Human Rights.



A Turkish misdemeanors court on Tuesday rejected for the third time an appeal for the release from pre-trial detention of Lieutenant Angelos Mitretodis and Sergeant Dimitris Kouklatzis, who have have been detained for 83 days in a high-security prison in Edirne.



They were arrested after accidentally straying into Turkish territory in early March during a routine border patrol.



No charges have officially been brought against them.