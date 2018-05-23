Show on man’s eternal quest for beauty comes home

A visitor explores a display during a press preview on Wednesday of ‘Countless Aspects of Beauty,’ a touring exhibition put together by the National Archaeological Museum that has come home to Athens. The exhibition, which explores man’s need to surround himself with beauty and traces changing aesthetic trends from Neolithic times up until late antiquity, is the culmination of a trilogy celebrating the museum’s 150th anniversary, which started with ‘A Dream Among Splendid Ruins’ in 2016, followed by ‘Odysseys’ last year. The show opens to the public on Saturday. [Stelios Missinas/Eurokinissi]