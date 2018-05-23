USS Truman docks at Souda base on Crete

The USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier arrived at the US naval base in Souda Bay on Crete on Wednesday in order to refuel and for its crew to rest.

The nuclear-powered Nimitz-class carrier, which has been at the center of the US Navy’s strikes against the so-called Islamic State, will remain docked in Souda until May 28.

At 1,096 feet (333 meters), the ship named after America’s 33rd president is almost as long as the Empire State Building is tall – a city on the water for its 5,000-member crew.

Committees for peace on Crete have expressed their opposition to the aircraft carrier’s arrival.