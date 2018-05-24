COMMENT |

 
Editorial EDITORIAL

Soft treatment

COMMENT

We should not be surprised by the multiplying incidents of random violence. It is the result of a policy of tolerance that started several years ago and has reached unprecedented heights under the current administration.

When a court hands such a light sentence to a person who has violently attacked someone that they don’t have to spend any time in prison or can simply buy their time off, the message – even when the state machine has been mobilized to track down the perpetrators of a public assault – being sent is that it’s OK to beat someone up.

The situation is deteriorating rapidly and the longer it continues the harder it will become to remedy.

