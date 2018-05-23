Mitsotakis: 'Rouvikonas picked the wrong target'

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis dismissed on Wednesday a threat against him posted on social media by anarchist group Rouvikonas, saying he is unfazed by the comment.



"Rouvikonas chose the wrong target. Threats to New Democracy and me will not fly," he said during a debate in parliament on violence, prompted by the mob attack against Thessaloniki mayor Yiannis Boutaris last weekend.



On Wednesday, Rouvikonas warned the ND leader that it planed to target him following his comments regarding Monday’s attack against the Council of State, Greece’s top administrative court.



“Whatever we have to say to Mitsotakis we will say to him up close and very soon,” a leading member of Rouvikonas wrote on Facebook.