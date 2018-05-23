NEWS |

 
Turkish aircraft violate Greek airspace 28 times

TAGS: Defense, Turkey

Greek and Turkish fighter jets engaged in a dogfight on Wednesday after Turkish aircraft violated Greek airspace 28 times in sections of the northeastern, central and southeastern Aegean.

According to the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, eight Turkish F-16 fighter jets, one CN-235 and eight helicopters, also violated air traffic regulations eighteen times.

In all cases, the Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted by Greek fighter planes in line with international rules of engagement. Two Turkish aircraft were armed.

