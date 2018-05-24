Turkey ‘unable or unwilling’ to understand Greek justice, says ND

Turkey seems “unable or unwilling” to understand that Greece’s judicial system is independent, New Democracy's shadow foreign minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos said on Thursday, responding to Turkey’s foreign ministry which accused Greece of shielding “putschists."

The ministry referred to a decision on Wednesday by Greece’s Council of State which approved the asylum status granted to one of the eight Turkish servicemen who fled to the country after the foiled coup attempt in Turkey.



“Today’s statement by the Turkish foreign ministry obliges us to remind Ankara, once again, the obvious: That Greece is a modern, European democracy, in which Justice operates independently,” he said in a statement.



“It is something that the Turkish side either is unable, or unwilling to understand,” he added.