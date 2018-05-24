Eurozone needs to find 'solid' mechanism for Greek debt, says Le Maire

Eurozone finance ministers need to come up with a “strong” and “solid” mechanism for Greece’s debt and an agreement is likely to be achieved in June, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday, as he arrived for the Eurogroup meeting in Brussels.



“We are in a good path towards an agreement, towards a strong settlement on Greek debt in June,” he told journalists.

When the process is completed, eurozone countries will need to identify a mechanism for the debt, which would be “clear” and “solid” for the financial markets, he added.