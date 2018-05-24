NEWS |

 
Fishermen rescue 17 migrants off Alexandroupolis

The crew of a Greek fishing boat on Thursday located and rescued 17 irregular migrants from a boat in the sea near the coast of Alexandroupolis, in northeastern Greece.

According to the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the migrants had already called for help through the 112 emergency number.

They were transported to the port of Alexandroupolis where authorities will identify their nationalities.

