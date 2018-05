Writers Durs Grunbein, Reiner Stach, Angie Saltambasi and Maria Topali – the former two German and the latter two Greek – will be holding a discussion on urban transformation and biographical writing at the Goethe Institute in Athens on Saturday, May 26. Admission to the event, which will be in German and Greek with simultaneous translation, is free of charge.

Goethe Institute, 14-16 Omirou,

Kolonaki, tel 210.366.1000