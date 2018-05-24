Cyprus peace talks in limbo until after Turkey elections

Negotiations for a solution of the Cyprus problem will not resume before the Turkish elections, which are scheduled for June 24, Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Kotzias has said.



Kotzias was speaking after a meeting in New York with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, which focused on the Cyprus issue and negotiations between Greece and Skopje regarding the name dispute.



“We discussed the future negotiations on the Cyprus issue and how they should be prepared,” Kotzias said.



Asked what Guterres intended to do about UN-led Cyprus talks and if he would be appointing a special envoy soon, Kotzias said the UNSG has proposed a person but the name has not yet been accepted by Turkey.



“It remains to be confirmed. I told him I did not know the adviser he proposed but trust his choices and judgement. We will not begin negotiations before the Turkish elections… We cannot do everything at once,” Kotzias added.



Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third.



Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results, with a view to reuniting the island under a federal umbrella.



The latest round of talks failed miserably at a Swiss summit last July.



