The maritime sector’s contribution to Dubai’s economy is growing rapidly, and with continuing success in becoming one of the most competitive maritime centers in the world, Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) is cruising full speed ahead toward having another dynamic presence at Posidonia 2018, the world’s most prestigious shipping event, taking place from June 4 to 8 at Athens Metropolitan Expo.



Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, chairman of Dubai Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation and DMCA president, said: “The maritime authority continues to develop and implement strategic initiatives centered on nurturing a maritime environment that attracts leaders of maritime industries all over the world. It also provides all the necessary legislation and infrastructure to enhance the components of the maritime cluster, especially shipping, ports, maritime engineering, training and maritime support services. These components collectively form a strong foundation for maximizing the contributions of the maritime sector to the local economy.”