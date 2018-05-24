NEWS |

 
NEWS

Car crash kills 50-year-old man at bus stop

A 50-year-old man was killed Thursday after a car swerved into a crowd of people standing at a bus stop in Metamorphosis in northern Attica.

The 40-year-old driver and his teenage daughter, who reportedly wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, were injured and hospitalized, as was another man standing at the stop.

Police said the accident occurred at around 8.20 a.m. and that an investigation has been launched to ascertain why the driver lost control of his car.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 