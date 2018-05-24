Capoeira in the Park | Athens | May 27

Experts from Athens’s Quilombo Lab dance and exercise space will be teaching children aged 9 to 12 the rudiments of capoeira – the Afro-Brazilian martial art that has become such a popular form of getting some exercise and having fun in the process – at the Stavros Niarchos Cultural Center on Sunday, May 27. The class starts at 6 p.m. but can only take up to 25 students, so you’ll need to book a spot in advance. The class is free of charge. For details, visit www.snfcc.org.



Stavros Niarchos Cultural Center, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000