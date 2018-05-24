Babel | Athens | May 29 – June 1

Acclaimed choreographer Constantinos Rigos and his Oktana dance company are back after a four-year hiatus with “Babel,” a performance that explores rebirth after the fall. The piece has been co-created with the dancers who will be appearing on stage at the Michael Cacoyannis Foundation: Markela Manoliadi, Michalis Kriembardis, Yiannis Michos and Christos Strinopoulos. Shows start at 9 p.m. and admission costs 15 euros. The show is rated 18+.



Michael Cacoyannis Foundation, 206 Pireos, Tavros, tel 210.341.8550