Dancing Goddesses | Myconos | May 27 – July 20

Sixteen international artists have been brought together in a show curated by Maria Vranopoulou at the Dio Horia gallery that features works inspired by the myth of the creation of the sacred island of Delos. The show opens on Sunday, May 27, and runs through July 20.

Dio Horia, Panachra Square, Myconos Town, tel 694.4723.636, www.diohoria.com

