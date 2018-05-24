WHAT’S ON |

 
Countless Aspects of Beauty | Athens | To Spring 2019

TAGS: Archaeology, Exhibition

The National Archaeological Museum presents “Countless Aspects of Beauty,” the final exhibition in a fascinating trilogy showcasing the institution’s impressive collections on the occasion of its 150th anniversary. Here, 350 artifacts, digital media and other displays explore man’s eternal quest for beauty and his need to surround himself with beautiful things, from everyday cooking utensils to jewelry, perfume and other finery. The show also addresses conflicting notions of beauty and aesthetic trends as they evolved from Neolithic times to late antiquity. Visiting hours are Mondays from 1 to 8 p.m. and Tuesdays to Sundays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission costs 10 euros.

National Archaeological Museum, 44 Patission, tel 213.214.4800

