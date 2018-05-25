The Greek justice minister has a conflicting stance when it comes to Rouvikonas. On the one hand he is trying to play nice with the anarchist group and its admirers, and on the other he is trying to placate the public, which is surprised and shocked by its antics.



However, the government is not being accused of tolerating actions that are “borderline illegal,” as Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis has defined some of Rouvikonas’s “actions.” It is being accused of incompetence in preventing and dealing with clearly illegal actions like attacks on offices, embassies and the Council of State, or raids on Parliament and the Defense Ministry.