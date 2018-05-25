EU-funded environmental protection project launched

Conservationists in Greece expect to receive a big boost after the launch of a major European Union-funded program related to the protection of the Mediterranean country’s natural environment and biodiversity.

The so-called LIFE IP 4Natura project aims to develop and implement measures for the protection of species and habitats in the EU’s Natura 2000 network.

The program will run for eight years through 2025 with a total budget of 17 million euros (10.2 million will come from the EU bloc, 6.8 million from the Green Fund and other participants), making it the project with the greatest financing and duration to have been implemented in Greece.

The program will be coordinated by the Environment Ministry, while nine partners – including the Democritus University of Thrace, the University of Patra and WWF – will participate as beneficiaries.