Eurogroup turns to issue of Greek debt, seeks sustainability analysis

Eurozone finance ministers meeting in Brussels on Thursday vowed a comprehensive agreement for Greece's debt by June 21 when the Eurogroup meets and is expected to announce the successful completion of the country's final bailout review, the Finance Ministry in Athens said.

According to sources, after hailing the staff-level agreement on the fourth review reached last weekend between technical teams in Athens and government officials, the Eurogroup turned its attention to the issue of the Greek debt, which his the final, crucial link to the program's completion.

In order to proceed with this part of negotiations, eurozone finance ministers tasked the institutions with a debt sustainability analysis that will help shape the parameters of any deal.