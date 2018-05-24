ATHEX: Benchmark sinks to its lowest point this year

Confidence in the Greek economy’s recovery appears to be wearing thin again these days, as a meeting on Thursday of the Washington Group failed to reach an agreement on the Greek debt measures, bond yields remained high, Folli Follie’s slump accelerated afresh and bank stocks took another tumble, leading the Athens Exchange (ATHEX) benchmark to a five-and-a-half-month low.

The ATHEX general index ended at 770.89 points, shedding 1.79 percent from Wednesday’s 784.93 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.52 percent to 2,029.14 points.

The banks index fell another 3.44 percent on Thursday, as Piraeus gave up 5.11 percent, Eurobank lost 3.79 percent, Alpha conceded 3.32 percent and National decreased 2.64 percent.

Folli Follie suffered another selling spree, slumping 24.88 percent. Viohalco shrank 3.76 percent, PPC dropped and Lamda Development parted with 3.33 percent, while Sarantis climbed 4.26 percent.

In total 34 stocks posted gains, 79 took losses and 24 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 56.5 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 46.3 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 0.38 percent to close at 66.16 points.