Aegean Airlines sees rise in turnover and passengers

A rise in passenger traffic and seat occupancy helped Aegean Airlines curb losses in the seasonally weak first quarter of the year, recent data have shown.

Turnover rose 9 percent in January-March to 165.4 million euros and the number of passengers increased 12 percent to 2.4 million. Losses after taxes, meanwhile, contracted to 30.8 million euros from 35.8 million euros in the same period last year.

Data showed that the Aegean Airlines group offered 7 percent more seats and 3 percent more flights in the first quarter of the year, with average occupancy rising to 81.2 percent from 76.8 percent in January-March 2017, despite this being the poorest performing quarter of the year.

Increases were also recorded in passenger numbers on both the domestic and international networks at a rate of 9 and 16 percent respectively.