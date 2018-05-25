Man found hanged in tree outside Thessaloniki courthouse

The body of an unidentified man was found hanging from a tree outside the main courthouse in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on Friday morning.

No details have as yet been released regarding the man’s identity, other than that he appears to be young, or the cause of death, though police are treating it as a suicide, Skai reported.

The incident coincides with a visit to the northern port city by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, though there is no evidence to suggest the two events are related.