Newsfront summit aims to boost local maritime industry

Publisher, print buyer and media and event consultant media group Newsfront/Naftiliaki is organizing an event titled “Support the Local Maritime Industry Summit” on June 7, in the context of the Posidonia 2018 shipping exhibition at the Metropolitan Expo Center next to Athens International Airport.



The aim of the event is to bring together Hellenic Marine Equipment Manufacturers & Exporters (HEMEXPO) member-companies and the technical directors of Greek and international shipping companies and engage them in an interactive dialogue which will benefit both Greek equipment makers, their clients and shipping at large.