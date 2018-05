Greek shipping remains a global leader in 2018, controlling 20 percent of the global fleet in deadweight tons (dwt), according to the Union of Greek Shipowners’ annual report for 2017-18 released on Thursday.



“The beginning of 2018 finds our shipping industry maintaining the highest position internationally, controlling about 20 percent of the global fleet in dwt tonnage (including a 30 percent share of tankers and 22 percent of bulk carriers) and representing almost 50 percent of the European Union fleet capacity in dwt terms,” Theodore E. Veniamis, president of the Union of Greek Shipowners, noted.



According to the union’s latest figures, the fleet amounts to 4,746 vessels (ships over 1,000 gt) of 365.45 million dwt, marking an increase of approximately 6.6 percent from 2016.



The age profile of the Greek-flagged fleet in 2017 was 13.7 years and that of the Greek owned fleet 11.5 years, while the average age of the world fleet was 14.6 years, according to the report.



[Xinhua]