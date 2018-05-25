Police officers union slams leadership

The union of Greek police officers (POASY) is accusing the leadership of the Hellenic Police (ELAS) and the Citizens’ Protection Ministry of indifference to and tolerance of attacks on officers deployed to protect notary firms conducting auctions of foreclosed properties.



“We will not tolerate this unacceptable situation and will take initiatives to protect colleagues who are exposed to the ongoing attacks,” POASY said in a statement, adding that police are being wrongly targeted “as if they are the ones who decide and carry out the auctions.”



The union added, “It is the responsibility of those who have bankrupted the country and the current government that legislated the auctions, not Greek police officers.”