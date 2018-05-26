As migrant numbers continue to swell, Greece has asked for European Union funding to create accommodation for newcomers, Kathimerini understands.



According to a source inside the Migration Policy Ministry, a response from the EU is expected in mid-June. The source did not specify an exact figure, saying, “We are still in the stage of negotiations with the EU.”



The government is believed to be planning to expand existing facilities, where conditions allow. So far, Greece has received funding for the housing of 60,000 asylum seekers in camps or apartments.



More than 10,700 migrants and refugees have landed on the Greek islands so far this year, according to United Nations data.