Talks on FYROM name continue in New York

The second round of talks between the foreign ministers of Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) to resolve the decades-old name dispute got under way at the headquarters of the United Nations in New York on Friday.



Nikos Kotzias and Nikola Dimitrov will be discussing the name issue in the presence of UN mediator Matthew Nimetz.



On Thursday, the two ministers focused on the selection of a new name, as the proposed “Ilinden Macedonia,” suggested by Skopje, was dismissed by Athens. No statements were made to the press after the meeting.



Talks between the two sides are expected to continue in the coming days and Kotzias will discuss again the issue with his European counterparts next week in Brussels.