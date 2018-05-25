The Greek government will have to complete all prior actions of its third program by June 14, so that eurozone finance ministers will be able to approve on June 21 the disbursement of Greece's loan installment and make decisions on the country's debt and post-bailout supervision, according to a European official in Brussels on Friday.



Of the 88 pending prior actions, 10 have been made into law, many are in an advanced stage and 50 need to be approved.



The same official said there is no talk of bringing forward the reduction of the tax-free threshold to 2019 from 2020, saying this scenario “is completely off the table.”