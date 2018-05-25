Six people injured in clashes in Moria migrant camp on Lesvos

Serious clashes between residents at the migrant reception and processing center of Moria on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos on Friday afternoon left six people injured.

Some of the injured people, who have been not been identified, were loaded by other residents onto stretchers made of blankets and transported to the general hospital in the main town of Mytilini by car, according to local media.

Others were given first aid by ambulance crews dispatched to the scene.

It was not clear what kind of injuries the victims were suffering from, nor how they sustained them, though clashes between rival migrant groups are quite frequent in the woefully over-crowded camp, where thousands of migrants and asylum seekers have been languishing for months waiting to hear whether they will be deported or granted protection.