Olympiakos wins sixth consecutive league title in men's water polo

The Olympiakos men's water polo team were crowned Greek champions on Saturday, after beating Vouliagmeni 8-5 in the third and last match between them.

The Piraeus team celebrated the 32rd title in their history and the sixth consecutive.

Although visiting Vouliagmeni had a stronger start in Game 3 of the final series and once led at 3-1, gradually the hosts took the lead and prevailed.

The top scorers for Olympiakos were Costas Mourikis, Alexandros Gounas and Paulo Obradovic, each with two goals, while the star for Vouliagmeni was Marios Kapotsis who scored three goals.



[Reuters]