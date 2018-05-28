International Dance Festival | Kalamata | July 13-22

Photo: Andrea Macchia

The Kalamata International Dance Festival, Greece’s premier showcase of local and foreign trailblazers on the contemporary dance scene, has announced its program for this year’s event, running July 13-22 in the southern city on the Messenian Gulf. The program features big names and emerging artists from around the world (Sharon Fridman, Olivier De Sagazan, Wim Vandekeybus, Josef Nadj, Akira Yoshida and Tom Weksler, among others), as well as workshops, exhibitions and all sorts of parallel events to celebrate the art of dance. For program details and ticket reservations (which need to be made well in advance), visit www.kalamatadancefestival.gr.